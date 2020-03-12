Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slumps by the most since 1997 as global market rout continues As the coronavirus pandemic fells the markets, the all share plunges 9.72% and the top 40 9.92% BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its worst plunge in more than 23 years on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague global markets.

Markets continued their recent rout after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the virus a pandemic on Wednesday.