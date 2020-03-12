JSE plummets as coronavirus is declared a pandemic
Concern about the economic effects of the outbreak is rising, with the US moving to suspend travel from mainland Europe
12 March 2020 - 12:30
The JSE dropped sharply in broad-based losses on Thursday morning, with global markets under serious strain after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.
The virus has now spread to Europe, the Middle East, the US and Africa, and cases continue to rise quickly.
