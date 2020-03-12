Markets JSE plummets as coronavirus is declared a pandemic Concern about the economic effects of the outbreak is rising, with the US moving to suspend travel from mainland Europe BL PREMIUM

The JSE dropped sharply in broad-based losses on Thursday morning, with global markets under serious strain after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

The virus has now spread to Europe, the Middle East, the US and Africa, and cases continue to rise quickly.