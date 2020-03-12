Markets

JSE may slump again on Thursday as viral outbreak worsens

12 March 2020 - 07:17 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI

The JSE could be in store for hefty losses on Thursday morning, with Asian shares battered after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

US President Donald Trump also failed to reassure investors on Wednesday, even as the US suspended travel from Europe for 30 days.

Trump announced the deferment of $200bn in taxes, but did not announce any new measures such as a large-scale payroll tax cut to buffer the economy against the impending coronavirus slowdown, said Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

In addition, Trump would need approval from Congress, which may be difficult, said Halley, adding the US Senate is not even scheduled to sit next week.

Asian markets were under severe pressure on Thursday, with the Australian All Ordinaries index down 7.27%, Japan’s Nikkei 5.39% and the Hang Seng 3.66%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, was down almost 4%.

Gold was up 0.19% to $1,637.72/oz and platinum 0.54% to $864.16, while Brent crude had slumped 5.19% to $33.98 a barrel.

The rand had lost 1.18% to R16.41/$.

Global focus is likely to remain on the coronavirus outbreak, while locally, Eskom has said stage 4 load-shedding is expected to continue “until further notice”.

Mining and manufacturing data for January is due later and is expected to show continued weakness due to power blackouts and a generally subdued local economy.

Insurer Sanlam is expected to report a fall in profits for its year to end-December, having disposed of assets in the prior comparative period, while it has also faced expenses related to issuing shares in a broad-based BEE scheme.

Diversified miner Exxaro is expected to report a rise in profits for its year to end-December, saying in a recent trading update that its investments had offset pressure on coal prices during the year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Absa expects credit losses to worsen as SA’s economy deteriorates

The group says credit impairments rose by almost a quarter in its year to end-December, and expects this to worsen in the year ahead
Companies
23 hours ago

Growthpoint warns of limited distribution growth as SA struggles

The group's exposure to SA is expected to hobble distribution growth in the landlord's full year to end-June
Companies
22 hours ago

Construction slump continues, index shows

Investment in fixed assets hits its lowest level since 2013, according to the Afrimat index
Companies
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Dow enters bear market as WHO calls coronavirus ...
Markets
2.
Rand weaker as SA coronavirus cases rise
Markets
3.
Rand firms as global sell-off eases amid stimulus ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses for second day as virus ...
Markets
5.
Traders brace for more volatility as virus and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Dow enters bear market as WHO calls coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

Markets

Global stocks once again lacklustre after rebound on Tuesday

Markets

Gold gains on economic toll of coronavirus

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.