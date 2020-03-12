Markets CORONAVIRUS PANIC Global slump takes JSE losses to R3.3-trillion BL PREMIUM

The latest sell-off in global markets has pushed 2020 losses for investors in the JSE to R3.3-trillion, equivalent to almost two-thirds of SA’s GDP, as panic induced by the coronavirus spread shows no sign of subsiding.

SA’s main stock index plunged almost 10% on Thursday, the biggest drop since October 1997 when global markets were in the midst of the Asian financial crisis, and the rand hovered around four-year lows.