WATCH: Stock picks — SA bonds and Cashbuild

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose SA government bonds as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Cashbuild.

Williams said: “We are still quite concerned about where stock markets are going to go from here so, it’s not even a stock, we’re saying SA government bonds. They have the highest real yield in the world right now.”

Verster said: “I’m going for Cashbuild, the shares got absolutely hammered from over R500 to around R160 and I do think that while there is pressure on the revenue line it is in the price to a large extent.”