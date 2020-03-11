Markets

Oil demand to drop by almost one-million bpd in first quarter, EIA says

Oil prices plunged by the most in nearly three decades on Monday as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war

11 March 2020 - 16:35 Devika Krishna Kumar
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New York — Global oil demand is expected to dive by 910,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, as the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus slams economic activity and travel, raising the spectre of a global recession.

Oil prices plunged by the most in nearly three decades on Monday as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war that threatens to overwhelm global oil markets with supply, even as demand has slid.

For the first quarter, the EIA expects world crude oil and liquid fuels consumption to drop by 910,000 bpd from a year earlier to 99.06-million bpd. It previously expected demand to grow by 320,000-bpd. For 2020, the agency cut its world oil demand growth forecast by 660,000 bpd to 370,000 bpd.

US crude oil production is expected to rise by 760,000 bpd in 2020 to 12.99-million bpd, the EIA said, revising down its previous forecast for a rise of 960,000 bpd. It said it expected output in 2021 to drop by 330,000 bpd to 12.66-million bpd, compared to its previous forecast for a rise of 360,000 bpd.

The record pace of US output growth has been slowing as companies pull back on spending on new drilling.

Reuters

Gold gains on economic toll of coronavirus

Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, held near their highest in more than three years
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil gives up earlier gains as Saudi Aramco ups production

The coronavirus is still weakening demand and North American oil producers slash spending
Markets
6 hours ago

Rand weaker as SA coronavirus cases rise

Stage-4 load-shedding by Eskom is also weighing on the local currency, as is continued global market volatility
Markets
6 hours ago

Global stocks rise on yet more hopes of central bank rate cuts

The Bank of England announced a surprise 50bps cut to tackle the coronavirus shock, with renewed expectation of the same from the ECB
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms as global sell-off eases amid stimulus ...
Markets
2.
Traders brace for more volatility as virus and ...
Markets
3.
Rand weaker as SA coronavirus cases rise
Markets
4.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
5.
Oil extends gains amid hope of output cut
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.