Markets

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday

The hope of fiscal stimulus is competing with the coronavirus outbreak and extreme volatility in the oil price

11 March 2020 - 07:06 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Global markets may not provide the JSE with a clear direction on Wednesday morning, with stocks mixed after what has been a volatile start to the week.

US President Donald Trump has proposed payroll tax cuts to offset the effects of the coronavirus. The exact formulation of a fiscal package is yet to be determined, but markets are also aggressively pricing in further interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve, National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note.

Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday morning, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.32%, while Japan’s Nikkei had lost 1.52%.

Tencent, of which Naspers is the largest shareholder, was down 0.26%.

Gold was up 0.55% to $1,658.73/oz while platinum rose 0.6% to $873.70/oz. Brent crude was 1.45% higher at $38.43 a barrel, having jumped 13.32% on Tuesday.

The rand was flat at R15.94/$.

There is little on the local economic calendar on Wednesday, but in corporate news, Absa is expected to release its full-year results later in the day. It has not issued a trading statement, implying headline earnings per share (HEPS) have not moved in a range of 20% or more.

HEPS are a widely used profit measure in SA that strips out one-off items.

Ascendis Health is expected to report a considerable rise in financial costs in the half year to end-December. The group incurred large consulting fees related to its plans to dispose of its Cyprus-based Remedica unit.

ELB group, a provider of capital equipment and engineering services, is also set to release full-year results; it has also not issued a trading statement.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices up 4% on hopes to economic stimulus

Saudi Arabia is to boost April supply to 12.3-million bpd and Russia has not ruled out joint measures with Opec later in the year
Markets
18 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE bounces a little after Monday’s bloodbath

Global markets turned positive as investors place their hopes on economic stimulus measures to bolster the global economy
Markets
13 hours ago

Market data — March 9 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms as global sell-off eases amid stimulus ...
Markets
2.
Traders brace for more volatility as virus and ...
Markets
3.
JSE could recover slightly on Tuesday
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE bounces a little after Monday’s ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Berkshire Hathaway and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares recover amid hope of stimulus

Markets

Markets bounce back a little as on promise of central bank stimulus

Markets

SA economy may not recover for five years, warns FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.