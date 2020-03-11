JSE gains further while global markets remain mixed amid virus worries
Risk assets are expected to struggle to hang on to recent gains, as investors adjust to the new reality of the economic threat from Covid-19, one analyst says
11 March 2020 - 11:17
The JSE was on track for its second day of gains on Wednesday morning, but was still battling to recover from earlier losses, while global equities remained mixed as investors digested coronavirus updates.
The virus, which has claimed more than 4,000 lives with more than 119,000 cases reported worldwide, has been the main driver of market sentiment. Global equities were on the front foot on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump signalled possible stimulus measures to curb the economic effects of the virus.
