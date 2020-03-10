WATCH: Stock picks — Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Berkshire Hathaway as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft.

Fisher said: “Berkshire Hathaway is a US-based conglomerate involved in insurance, freight, rail transportation, utility businesses and reinsurance. Basically the company is sitting on a market cap of $476bn and just looking at the share price now, this is the A-share, is it at $295,000 a share.”

Nair said: “Microsoft has a lot of cash so I think in this time if you could identify which companies are being sold off for no reason and I think the tech stocks with their huge cash piles and their big global market shares are going to be around after Covid-19.”