Markets bounce back a little as on promise of central bank stimulus

London — Oil and equity markets staged solid rebounds on Tuesday after the previous day’s pummeling, with signs of co-ordinated action by the world’s biggest economies to cushion the economic effect of the coronavirus helping pull investors out of panic mode.

Most benchmark government bond yields also rose from record lows hit the previous day, as hopes for stimulus to support global growth in the face of the epidemic boosted risk sentiment.

European stocks wasted little time in recouping 3% of the 7% they had slumped on Monday, one of their worst days on record. The mining, and oil and gas sectors led gains as oil regained its footing after plunging 25% following the breakdown of a crucial global oil pact.

Yields on benchmark US 10-year treasury debt more than doubled to 0.70% and those on German Bunds jumped about 20 basis points (bps) as investors pared some safe-haven holdings.

Supporting the mood was a pledge from US President Donald Trump on Monday to take “major” steps to protect the economy and float the idea of a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans.

Japan said it would spend another ¥430.8bn ($4.1bn) to ease the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and Italy’s deputy economy minister announced that mortgage payments would be suspended as the country deals with the second highest number of cases outside China.

Some of the biggest global investment banks, including JPMorgan, Citi and Barclays, now expect the US Federal Reserve to cut US interest rates to zero in the coming months as part of a mass global move to provide some ballast and liquidity to the financial system.

“As of today, we believe that markets have gone from being overly complacent to overly pessimistic,” the chief investment officers of Europe’s largest asset manager Amundi wrote in a note to clients. “Our central case, instead, is one of a temporary setback, though more prolonged compared to what we were expecting a month ago, followed by a recovery.”

Oil suffered its sharpest drop since the 1991 Gulf war and global stocks plunged on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched a crude price war with Russia, further rattling investors already anxious about the spread of Covid-19.