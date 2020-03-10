Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE bounces a little after Monday’s bloodbath Global markets turned positive as investors place their hopes on economic stimulus measures to bolster the global economy BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, taking its cue from positive global markets after a slump in oil prices triggered the worst sell-off since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday.

Global stocks were hit by the twin blows of Covid-19 and oil prices collapsing on Saudi Arabia’s price war with Russia.