Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Disney
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
09 March 2020 - 11:20
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose Disney as his stock pick of the day.
“Something for me is Disney at a 21 times forward multiple. Historically, I think that it looks cheap, the business is growing ...[there is a] good management team in place and also the Disney Plus aspect, where the business has got a lot of blue sky potential.”
