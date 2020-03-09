Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Disney

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

09 March 2020 - 11:20 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CAN BE DONE
Picture: 123RF/CAN BE DONE

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose Disney as his stock pick of the day.

“Something for me is Disney at a 21 times forward multiple. Historically, I think that it looks cheap, the business is growing ...[there is a] good management team in place and also the Disney Plus aspect, where the business has got a lot of blue sky potential.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Netflix pushes African content to grow market share on the continent

Report shows revenue generated by African subscription video-on-demand services is expected to increase to more than $1bn by 2025
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Disney and Sanlam

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 days ago

Theme parks catapult chief Bob Chapek into the Disney corner office

CEO of world’s top entertainment  company Bob Iger surprises with choice of successor
Companies
1 week ago

Hollywood’s latest power couple come with serious clout

A Samsung heir invests $275m in Skydance Media, underscoring the movie world’s appeal to the world’s richest people, especially after Parasite
World
3 weeks ago

Kids channel mogul merrily rows his YouTube boat into merchandise

Toddler superfans of Cocomelon videos that get 2.5-billion monthly views will soon have toys and albums they can buy
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand approaches R17/$ as oil crashes by more than ...
Markets
2.
Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia cuts prices
Markets
3.
Saudi Arabia to raise oil output after Opec+ deal ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has biggest drop in a week as ...
Markets
5.
Global equities slide as virus-weary traders lose ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.