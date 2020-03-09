MARKET WRAP: Resources index has worst day in 22 years on oil-price slump

The resource index on the JSE had its worst day since its inception in 1998, while the rand flirted briefly with R17 to the dollar on Monday, as plans by Saudi Arabia to slash oil prices and increase production saw international prices plunge.

Oil prices slumped after Opec+ and Russia failed to reach an agreement on plans to cut supply. This prompted Saudi Arabia to cut its prices and to increase crude production by April, Reuters reported.

The JSE all share dropped 6.23% to 48,819.55 points and the top 40 6.57%. Resources slumped 12.01% and platinum miners 11.46%.

Synthetic fuel and chemical producer Sasol’s share price dropped by more than 46% to R85.35 following the oil price crash. This added to the company’s woes after Moody’s Investors Service last week lowered the group’s long-term rating to junk, saying the cost overruns at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project in the US had burdened Sasol with high financial leverage.