Market data — March 9 2020

But why did the world’s top exporter decide to move so aggressively on crude discounts and output, with demand reeling from the coronavirus crisis?
Surprising compliment for SA national cricket team from Australian coach
Constitutional Court ruling could have far-reaching implication for employers’ fund contributions to cover domestic staff
Judgment will be handed down in the case brought against the public protector over her CR17 presidential campaign report
Chemicals group’s debt now more than twice its market cap after shares take a 46% hammering
European Investment Bank report warns that high level of public debt in Africa leaves several states vulnerable
The Americans and the Brits have a good record on trade, so London should look to New York, not Paris, for deals, writes Mervyn King
Uprising in Italian jail leaves six dead and head of prison authority says there have been rebellions across the country
Enjoy delicious fare in glorious surroundings at these four hotel eateries
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.