Markets JSE headed for biggest drop since 2008 due to crash in oil price Asian markets have plummeted as focus shifts to an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and oil has lost more than a third since Friday BL PREMIUM

It was a bloodbath on SA markets on Monday.

Sasol shares halved as the JSE headed for its worst day since 2008 and the rand breached R17/$ for the first time in four years, driven by a flight from riskier assets due to an escalating dispute between oil majors Russia and Saudi Arabia.