Gold lifts above $1,700 level as markets crash on Covid-19 fears

‘It's red across the board — all energy is down, all grains are down, all soft commodities are down, all metals are down, with gold the exception’

09 March 2020 - 17:06 Asha Sistla
Picture: 123RF/Ronnarong Thanuthattaphong
Picture: 123RF/Ronnarong Thanuthattaphong

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Monday, having briefly breached the $1,700/oz level, as a rout in global equities on concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic lifted demand for safe-haven assets.

Autocatalyst metal palladium, meanwhile, slid as much as 8% in early trade amid the wider risk-off sentiment. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,680.07/oz by 11.36am GMT, having touched its highest since December 2012 at $1,702.56/oz.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,680.20/oz. Gold had been up as much as 1.7% in a volatile session.

“We've this two-way battle going on between leveraged hedge funds, who need to reduce again, and investors trying to find some safe haven away from falling stock markets, especially the energy sector,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

European equities slumped 7% and US stock futures hit the loss limit as investors sought refuge in safe havens. Oil prices dived by more than a quarter after Saudi Arabia cut its official prices, putting crude on track for its biggest daily slump since the first Gulf War. Gold is often viewed as a hedge against oil-led inflation.

“It's red across the board — all energy is down, all grains are down, all soft commodities are down, all metals are down, with gold being the one exception,” Hansen said.

The dollar fell against the yen, while US 10-year treasury yields hit record lows. Italy on Sunday stepped up measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, ordering a virtual lockdown across much of its wealthy north on Sunday. In little more than two weeks, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Italy has surged to 7,375, with 366 deaths, as the number of cases worldwide has climbed above 110,000, with 3,800 deaths.

Investor focus next turns to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting due on Thursday. “We think that the ECB will follow the lead of the US Federal Reserve and will likewise loosen its monetary policy, which should lend further buoyancy to the gold price,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Palladium fell 5.5% to $2,424.04/oz, having earlier dipped to its lowest since February 12 at $2,352/oz. “Given the theme of risk reduction and deleveraging at the forefront, palladium is being caught up in that ... limited liquidity has created problems and that's why it's being pushed to this extent,” Hansen said.

Palladium had gained about 54% in 2019 on supply issues. In other precious metals, silver fell 2.2% to $16.94/oz while platinum was down 3.4% at $870.56. 

Reuters

Wall Street trade halted for 15 minutes as S&P hits down limit

Global stocks plunged and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia
2 hours ago

Why Saudi Arabia has started a global crude price war

But why did the world’s top exporter decide to move so aggressively on crude discounts and output, with demand reeling from the coronavirus crisis?
1 hour ago

Global stocks panic as oil price plunges and Covid-19 spreads

Investors piled into safe-haven bonds, driving the 30-year US bond yields beneath 1% on bets the US Fed will cut interest rates 75 basis points at ...
1 hour ago

Oil prices plunge to lowest in more than four years

Saudi Arabia and Russia say they will lift output in a market already awash with crude after their three-year supply pact collapsed
1 hour ago

