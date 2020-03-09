Act now or face a bloodbath, Wall Street urges governments as virus hits markets

London — Financial markets have thrown down the gauntlet at governments worldwide: act now to stave off disaster.

Having forced the Federal Reserve into its first emergency rate cut since the 2008 crisis, a free fall in stocks on recession panic is raising the ante for policymakers. US financial conditions are now the tightest since 2011, spurred by the oil-price collapse and growing cases of the coronavirus. The fear is that market stress will hit economic growth just when aggregate demand takes a hit, with businesses and consumers in lockdown.

“Unfortunately, when everyone except the US government is panicking, market tail risk increases,” Evercore ISI strategists, led by Dennis Debusschere, wrote in a note. Investors won’t focus on any positive signs from a potential recovery in Chinese production to attractive valuations “until they have confidence that the US government and Fed will ‘do what it takes’ to lower tail risk”, they said.

The Trump administration is drafting measures, including a temporary expansion of paid sick leave and possible help for companies facing disruption from the outbreak, according to three people familiar with the matter, while the Federal Reserve said on Monday morning it will boost this week’s repo operations to relieve money markets.

For investors, it’s not enough. The S&P 500 looks set to tumble nearly 5% at the open, while yields across the entire treasury curve have hit a record low.

At Deutsche Bank, global head of currency research George Saravelos has a wish list that includes fiscal stimulus “on the order of magnitude of the Lehman crisis, above 1% of global GDP”, he wrote in a note on Monday. Central banks should “offer to buy risky assets including equities and corporate bonds, at least temporarily, and as soon as this week”, he said, so as to alleviate liquidity risks in markets.