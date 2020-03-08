Market data — March 6 2020

Russia and Kazakhstan say they have not yet agreed to a deeper cut, raising the risk of a collapse in co-operation that has propped up oil prices since 2016
The countries with the most resources at their disposal are the ones best placed to weather the viral storm, writes Ian Bremmer
Wife of the first man to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in SA also tests positive
Judgment will be handed down in the case brought against the public protector over her CR17 presidential campaign report
Lebashe’s Arena Holdings to take over Gallo Music Investments and Indigenous Film Distribution
Numbers are expected to reflect SA’s deteriorating economic prospects, though the coronavirus could steal focus
The Americans and the Brits have a good record on trade, so London should look to New York, not Paris, for deals, writes Mervyn King
Unprecedented restrictions will affect about 16-million people and stay in force until April 3
The Cape Town race is always about more than cycling, and this year the Atlas Foundation for the poor has my vote
Dominic Benhura’s sculptures are in galleries from Australia to the US and Italy, and their enduring appeal pulled him from poverty
