Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
06 March 2020 - 13:08
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.
“Sibanye is my stock pick of the day. It’s more of a platinum play and I guess you can look at the palladium and the rhodium that has been in deficit and probably still will be.”
Or listen to the full audio: