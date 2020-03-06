Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

06 March 2020 - 13:08 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.

“Sibanye is my stock pick of the day. It’s more of a platinum play and I guess you can look at the palladium and the rhodium that has been in deficit and probably still will be.”

Or listen to the full audio:

