JSE slips as coronavirus concerns take hold The local bourse is tracking Asian and European markets on Friday, as concerns over the economic impact of the virus dominate sentiment

The JSE took its lead from weaker Asian and European markets on Friday morning, with local banks faring worst as investors continued to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The week has seen significant volatility in global equities, with stimulus from global central banks supporting the market, even as fears over the disruption to the global economy from the viral outbreak grow.