JSE may fall on Friday as coronavirus fears persist

US markets fell on Thursday and Asian markets are sharply down on Friday, amid confusion over the virus

06 March 2020 - 07:21 karl gernetzky
A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in Shanghai, China, February 28 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
The JSE could take its lead from weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, after what has been a wild week for global equities as investors continue to contemplate the effects of the coronavirus.

The Dow fell more than 3.5% on Thursday, while Asian markets were lower on Friday morning, with Japan’s Nikkei falling 3.27% and the Hang Seng 2.15%.

There appeared to be some division in expected mortality rates, with the US government’s expectations lower than that of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO), which could point to a less co-ordinated response to the virus, said National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland in a note.

Markets are likely to remain volatile as they continuously reassess the probable economic impacts largely based on headlines, Strickland said.

“With no material developments around the virus itself overnight, assessments of the economic costs look to have weighed on sentiment as the reality set in that a significant chunk of global GDP is set to go up in flames,” said AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

Tencent was down 2.2% in trade in Hong Kong, while commodities were also under pressure on Friday morning.

Gold was up 0.13% to $1,673.95/oz while platinum had fallen 0.17% to $861.51. Brent crude was 1.24% lower at $46.44 a barrel.

There is little in terms of scheduled local corporate news on Friday, while foreign exchange reserve data for February is due later.

Globally, US nonfarm payrolls data for February is due later. The measure is widely watched for signs of future interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve, which implemented an emergency 50 basis point cut earlier this week.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

European markets end three-day winning streak

At the same time, US futures are down due to fears the situation could worsen after California declared a statewide emergency
Markets
19 hours ago

JSE on track for third day of gains as global mood improves

The US has approved an $8.3bn emergency fund to combat the coronavirus, which lifted markets
Markets
20 hours ago

Rand flat after getting boost from global stimulus hopes

The currency was little changed on Thursday morning after gaining on Wednesday as world markets welcomed a US coronavirus package
Markets
22 hours ago

