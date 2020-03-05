Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Ecolab and FAANG ETFs

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

05 March 2020 - 11:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Ecolab Inc as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose FAANG exchange traded funds (ETFs).

McCurrie said: “A company called Ecolab, they’re in water and sanitation. They run big projects for industrial people to sanitise the food and the water supply.”

Shapiro said: “The FAANG stocks look appealing and you can find an ETF for a FAANG, unfortunately, I never brought it with me now, but I think that there’s one in Canada that we’re looking at.”

