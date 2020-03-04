WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Bidvest

Chantal Marx from FNB wealth And Investments chose Shoprite as her stock pick and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Bidvest.

Marx said: “I like the SA food retail space at the moment. I specifically like Spar and Shoprite. Shoprite is my pick for tonight; I think that this is a stock that does well in terms of gaining market share when times are tough.”

Reeders said: “Bidvest came out with numbers and this price goes below R170 because there’s a market shock. It’s going to go low so there’s your stop-loss in place, but considering the results it’s a story I like.”