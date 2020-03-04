Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Bidvest

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

04 March 2020 - 11:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG

Chantal Marx from FNB wealth And Investments chose Shoprite as her stock pick and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Bidvest.

Marx said: “I like the SA food retail space at the moment. I specifically like Spar and Shoprite. Shoprite is my pick for tonight; I think that this is a stock that does well in terms of gaining market share when times are tough.”

Reeders said: “Bidvest came out with numbers and this price goes below R170 because there’s a market shock. It’s going to go low so there’s your stop-loss in place, but considering the results it’s a story I like.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Shoprite's Africa safari runs into quicksand

We’re attracting a more affluent customer with the value we offer
Business
3 days ago

Markets maul Shoprite

It’s the retailer’s bad luck that solid results emerge now, as jitters affect the globe
News & Fox
6 days ago

WATCH: How store expansion paid off for Shoprite

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
Companies
1 week ago

Bidvest eyes more hygiene acquisitions

The industrial giant says public health has taken centre stage in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Why Bidvest’s interim earnings have taken a knock

Business Day TV talks to Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs about his take on the company’s interim results
Companies
1 day ago

Bidvest profits dip as Comair takes a hit from SAA

Headline earnings per share fell 10.5% in half year to end-December, partially due to a write-off of a settlement owed by national carrier
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand extends losses as SA slips into second ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for second day while US ...
Markets
4.
Market data — March 3 2020
Markets
5.
Gold climbs after Fed cuts rates in reaction to ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.