Markets

Market data — March 4 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

04 March 2020 - 23:28
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand extends losses as SA slips into second ...
Markets
2.
Rand improves as investors consider implications ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: How the rand reacted to the grim GDP data
Markets
4.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for second day while US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.