Markets JSE subdued despite US Fed’s emergency rate cut Analysts say cutting interest rates will do little to solve the disruption already made to global supply chains BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, with markets digesting a 0.5% cut in interest rates in the US, part of a response by global central banks to the coronavirus outbreak.

US markets fell on Tuesday, even with the US Federal Reserve emergency cut, with analysts saying this may not have gone far enough.