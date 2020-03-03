Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Disney and Sanlam
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
03 March 2020 - 11:32
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Walt Disney Company as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Sanlam.
Booysen said: “I’m going to go with the Walt Disney Company; the company has been under an enormous amount of pressure recently, partly because there’s been a management shake-up.”
Crail said: “I’m going with Sanlam, just having a look at where there’s value in the SA system at the moment, you talk about defensive-orientated quality companies that really have delivered and then those that have taken a significant bloodbath, of which Sanlam certainly is one of those sort of companies.”
Or listen to the full audio: