Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for second day while US Fed cuts rates The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates half a percentage point in an emergency move following concerns about the effects of the coronavirus

The JSE had its second day of gains on Tuesday tracking most global markets amid hope that central banks will act to curb the economic effects of the coronavirus.

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday morning, US time, in an emergency move following concern about the effects of the virus. It has claimed more than 3,000 lives so far and more than 90,000 cases had been reported by Tuesday.