JSE extends gains as investors bet on virus stimulus plans The local bourse is on track for its second day of gains as global equities recover from last week's coronavirus-driven sell-off

The JSE was stronger on Tuesday morning, in line with European markets as hope that central banks will move to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus lifted sentiment.

The local bourse was on track for its second day of gains as global equities recovered from last week’s sell-off caused by concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), which has killed more than 3,000 people.