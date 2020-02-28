WATCH: Stock picks — gold and FirstRand

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments chose gold spot indicator as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose FirstRand,

Du Toit said: “I’m picking gold this evening and not because the markets are necessarily down today but I think what we are going to see is a lot of stimulus coming through after coronavirus settles.”

Nair said: “I’m going for a fixed-income instrument, FirstRand prefs [preference shares]. They were trading at close R85-R86 not so long ago, they have come back to the mid-R70s now.”