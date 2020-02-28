Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — gold and FirstRand

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV

28 February 2020 - 11:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments chose gold spot indicator as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose FirstRand,

Du Toit said: “I’m picking gold this evening and not because the markets are necessarily down today but I think what we are going to see is a lot of stimulus coming through after coronavirus settles.”

Nair said: “I’m going for a fixed-income instrument, FirstRand prefs [preference shares]. They were trading at close R85-R86 not so long ago, they have come back to the mid-R70s now.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Gold benefits from jitters over virus

With action expected from central banks, bets for a rate cut by Fed are being increased
Markets
1 day ago

World stocks fall for fifth day on possible coronavirus pandemic

Safe-haven gold rose back towards seven-year highs as US bond yields hold near record lows
Markets
1 day ago

Gold inches higher after US warning on spread of virus

Metal is benefiting from the rush towards safe-haven assets after the US warned Americans about the domestic spread of the coronavirus
Markets
2 days ago

Private bank market may be a third larger than thought, says FirstRand

Some high earning and high net worth clients are not included in the estimates, says private bank boss Eric Enslin
Companies
2 days ago

ROB ROSE: Warren Buffett on why CEOs go rogue

For those battling to figure out why we’ve had the corporate scandals we’ve had, Berkshire Hathaway’s founder reckons it’s all about pride
Opinion
1 day ago

Medium Equity Funds: Medium or mediocre?

Medium equity funds are those with a maximum equity allocation of 60%, compared with 40% for low equity funds and 75% for high equity funds
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand set for fourth day of losses as virus ...
Markets
2.
JSE likely to weaken on Friday as US markets ...
Markets
3.
US stocks drop more than 4%, extending rout amid ...
Markets
4.
Rand, bonds and retailers leap after Mboweni’s ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces virus pressure on Thursday, while rand ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.