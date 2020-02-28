Markets MARKET WRAP: Markets continue to bleed over coronavirus The JSE all share fell to its lowest level in 15 months on Friday, with all the major indices steeply down BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked substantially weaker global markets on Friday as further outbreaks of the coronavirus around the world weighed on risk appetite, with this week’s sell-off escalating.

The number of confirmed cases outside China began to grow at a faster pace than the number of those within that country this week, raising concerns over its effect on the global economy. The epicentre of the virus, that began in December in China’s city of Wuhan, was declared a “public health emergency of international concern” by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 30.