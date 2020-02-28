JSE on track for worst week in over 18 years due to coronavirus
The all share dropped 3.19% and the top 40 3.15%, with the local bourse down 9.3% for the week
28 February 2020 - 11:40
The JSE was on track for its biggest weekly drop since September 2001 on Friday as global markets were battered amid concern that the coronavirus may turn into a global pandemic.
Nigeria confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, making it the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. The virus, which has claimed almost 3,000 lives and infected more than 83,000 has since spread from China to other parts of Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Europe.
