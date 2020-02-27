WATCH: Stock picks — Nedbank and Electronic Arts

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Nedbank as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-FG Fund Management chose Electronic Arts.

Smit said: “I’ll go for the banking index, I’m more positive on those, let’s go for Nedbank.”

Booysen said: “I think there’s a lot of options available at the moment because we’ve had such a nice re-rating internationally. If you look at the big FANG stocks, they’ve always been very expensive and have come down aggressively but I’ll go with something like Electronic Arts.”