MARKET WRAP: Market rout continues amid virus bloodbath
The all share ended the day down 2.91% and the top 40 2.96%
27 February 2020 - 19:04
The JSE tracked substantially weaker global markets on Thursday, giving up gains from the previous day’s budget speech as the spread of the coronavirus outside mainland China increases.
Since the coronavirus crisis began in January, the number of confirmed cases outside China has begun to grow at a faster pace than the number of new infections within China, the epicentre of the virus.
