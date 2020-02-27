Market data — February 27 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 1,200 points or 4.4%, to finish at 25,766.64, its worst session in more than two years
Activist, journalist, writer, editor, friend and mentor, Shaun Johnson was building a democratic nation amid the apartheid rubble, writes Rich Mkhondo
President Cyril Ramaphosa says 132 South Africans will be flown back and quarantined for 21 days at an undisclosed location
Another council meeting comes to naught, increasing the likelihood of the provincial government placing the city under administration
Game has inherent weaknesses such as its huge store sizes and high rents
Cosatu prepares for a confrontation with president’s administration over cuts in public sector bill
Companies can help meet 2030 emission targets by disclosing climate risks to lure investors for infrastructure projects
Ceremony takes place despite a continuing legal and political battle over the election results
National football team is likely to have to play all its home matches in SA
Annual showcase will display 400 high-quality classic cars
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.