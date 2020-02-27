Markets JSE defends position on investor protection in the bond market The JSE says the recommendations made by Futuregrowth are not within its ambit of regulatory powers BL PREMIUM

On Thursday, the JSE, which manages the more than R3-trillion local bond market, defended its move to exclude certain recommendations that Futuregrowth Asset Management said would protect bond investors.

This is after the Futuregrowth, which manages about R194bn in assets, called out the JSE for not including certain reforms it says were agreed during an engagement in October for the fourth version of the debt listing requirements (DRL), a regulatory framework for the bond market.