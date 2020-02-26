Markets Rand weakens ahead of budget speech The coronavirus outbreak is weighing on global risk assets, and the rand could be volatile later as finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers the budget BL PREMIUM

The rand extended losses on Wednesday morning ahead of the delivery of the budget speech, with most global markets under pressure due to investor concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The local currency is on track for its third day of losses, and could face further volatility later in the day when finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers the budget speech.