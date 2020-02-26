JSE set for fourth day of losses as virus fears weigh on markets
The death toll had climbed to more 2,600 while the number of people infected was more than 77,000 in China
26 February 2020 - 10:54
The JSE was on track for its fourth consecutive session of losses on Wednesday, tracking global markets as the spread of the coronavirus outside China prompted a sell-off in global equities.
According to China's National Health Commission, the death toll had climbed to more than 2,600 while the number of people infected was more than 77,000. The virus has since spread to Italy, South Korea, Iran and Thailand.
