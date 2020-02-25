WATCH: Stock picks — SA Inc and Spar

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments has chosen SA Inc as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments has chosen Spar.

McCurrie said: “I suppose I should have the courage of my convictions and buy an SA stock, buy a bank, buy a retailer because either this thing is going to squash us and then who cares? Or, they are seriously cheap.”

Busha said: “Spar did better than TFG today and lost just under 3%. We have a target price of about R239, so the share price is trading at R167 after the fall.”