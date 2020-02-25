Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — SA Inc and Spar

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV

25 February 2020 - 11:13 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments has chosen SA Inc as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments has chosen Spar.

McCurrie said: “I suppose I should have the courage of my convictions and buy an SA stock, buy a bank, buy a retailer because either this thing is going to squash us and then who cares? Or, they are seriously cheap.”

Busha said: “Spar did better than TFG today and lost just under 3%. We have a target price of about R239, so the share price is trading at R167 after the fall.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Spur says half-year profits to increase by a third

The company reversed a provision for an expected credit loss related to its former BEE partner Grand Parade Investments
Companies
4 days ago

Anglo American debt increases during its growth phase

The globally diversified miner advances its new copper mine and pays a dividend despite an increase in debt during 2019
Companies
5 days ago

Absa plans to increase African footprint

New CEO Daniel Mminele says the bank will continue to invest in operations
Companies
5 days ago

Spar owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws

Eight shops of the same owner guilty of infringing labour laws, including non-payment of overtime
Companies
17 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Spar

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Most read

1.
JSE slumps to biggest loss since 2008 financial ...
Markets
2.
Rand weaker as investors eye budget and virus ...
Markets
3.
Pivotal week for the rand as Mboweni’s budget ...
Markets
4.
JSE drops most in more than three years as virus ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Why foreigners are piling into SA bonds
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.