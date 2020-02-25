Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — US tech stocks

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

25 February 2020 - 11:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose US Tech stocks, particularly Amazon, Alphabet and Apple, as his stock picks of the day.

“I think the big IT sector overseas could sell off and I still think that companies like Amazon and Apple, who are coming into 5G in the next six months, it’s still the way to look.”

Or listen to the full audio:

