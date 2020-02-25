Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — US tech stocks
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
25 February 2020 - 11:01
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose US Tech stocks, particularly Amazon, Alphabet and Apple, as his stock picks of the day.
“I think the big IT sector overseas could sell off and I still think that companies like Amazon and Apple, who are coming into 5G in the next six months, it’s still the way to look.”
