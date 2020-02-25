Markets

Oil bounces as investors seek out bargains

Fears of coronavirus spreading beyond China expected to keep weighing on sentiment

25 February 2020 - 08:38 Yuka Obayashi
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Oil rose on Tuesday as investors snapped up bargains after crude benchmarks dropped almost 4% in the previous session, but fears that the spreading coronavirus could wreak far greater economic damage than initially thought capped gains.

Brent crude rose 29c, or 0.5%, to $56.59 a barrel by 2.12am GMT, after slipping 3.8% on Monday, the largest single-day price fall since February 3. US crude futures climbed 22c, or 0.4%, to $51.65, recovering from a 3.7% drop in the previous session.

“WTI has regained some ground as investors looked for bargains and as the (US) benchmark slipped neared a key support level of $50 a barrel,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Demand concerns savaged prices for oil and a whole swathe of industrial commodities on Monday while US and European equities suffered their steepest losses since mid-2016.

“Fears that the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outside China could lead to a bigger-than-anticipated impact on global economy and oil demand is likely to keep weighing on market sentiment,” Yoshida said.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to seven in Italy on Monday and several Middle East countries were dealing with their first infections, sending markets into a tailspin.

The coronavirus outbreak can still be beaten, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, insisting it was premature to declare it a pandemic even though it had the potential to reach that level.

Asian shares extended losses on Tuesday amid fears the coronavirus was mutating into a pandemic that could cripple global supply chains and damage economies far more than initially expected.

Saudi Aramco expects the coronavirus impact on oil demand to be short-lived, however, and for consumption to rise in the second half of the year, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

In the US, crude oil inventories were seen building for the fifth straight week, while refined products are likely to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Reuters

JSE slumps to biggest loss since 2008 financial crisis as virus fuels global panic

Rand under pressure as investors await finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget statement on Wednesday
Markets
14 hours ago

Gold slips from seven-year high

Bullions losses capped by spike in coronavirus cases beyond China
Markets
1 hour ago

Asia shares halt fall as traders await clarity on virus outbreak

Share slide goes on pause after the wave of early selling peters out
Markets
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.