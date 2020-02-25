Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes fractionally lower after big sell-off The all share ended the day down 0.13% while the top 40 was flat, with the coronavirus still the world markets major talking point BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed a little weaker on Tuesday with gold miners faring worst after the sector bucked the trend by making good gains on Monday. Meanwhile, global markets stabilised after the major sell-off on Monday.

The coronavirus outbreak remains front and centre with respect to market sentiment as the spread to other parts of the world continues, escalating fears of the virus’s effect on global economic growth and its future prospects.