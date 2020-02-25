JSE led higher by platinum miners as virus worries investors
By midday the all share had gained 0.38% and the top 40 0.41%
25 February 2020 - 12:39
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, led higher by platinum miners and Naspers, with caution prevailing on global markets as the coronavirus prompted a sell-off on Monday.
The spread of the virus led to a global market crash that saw shares on the JSE slump to their worst day since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, and European stocks suffer their biggest loss since the UK’s Brexit vote in June 2016.
