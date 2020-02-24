Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — ETF on dollar/rand exchange

Ian Cruickshanks from the SAIRR talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

24 February 2020 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV

Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) chose an ETF on the dollar/rand exchange rate as his stock pick of the day.

“I’d like to look at an ETF on the dollar and exchange rate plus for the dollar minus for the rent because I really believe that risk is the big bogeyman at the moment and that we’re going to see risk fall right out of fashion from an SA point of view.”

