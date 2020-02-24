Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — ETF on dollar/rand exchange
Ian Cruickshanks from the SAIRR talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
24 February 2020 - 09:36
Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) chose an ETF on the dollar/rand exchange rate as his stock pick of the day.
“I’d like to look at an ETF on the dollar and exchange rate plus for the dollar minus for the rent because I really believe that risk is the big bogeyman at the moment and that we’re going to see risk fall right out of fashion from an SA point of view.”