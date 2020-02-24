Rand weaker as investors eye budget and virus outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak is hogging the headlines, while in SA Wednesday’s budget speech is the main local risk to the currency this week
24 February 2020 - 11:37
The rand was weaker on Monday morning, above the R15/$ level, as the world battles with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and investors await the budget speech on Wednesday.
The local currency got off to a weak start on Monday, and was the second-worst performing currency among its emerging-market peers.
