Pivotal week for the rand as Mboweni’s budget dominates
Analyst says markets are numbing to pledges by government officials that seem unachievable
24 February 2020 - 05:10
The rand, which slumped to a four-month low on Friday, is set for a potentially decisive week as investors wait to see if finance minister Tito Mboweni will deliver a budget that will appease the last ratings agency that has SA on investment grade.
SA’s currency, a barometer of sentiment towards emerging markets, has fallen 4.6% over the past month as the coronavirus outbreak led to a rush to safe havens such as US treasuries. For 2020, it is down almost 7%, with Brazil’s currency — the real — the only major currency to have fared worse.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now