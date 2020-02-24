MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in 11 years as coronavirus spread continues
The global death toll for the virus climbed to more than 2,500 on Monday
24 February 2020 - 19:33
The JSE fell for a third consecutive day on Monday, falling by the most on more than 11 years, while the rand also weakened as the rising number of coronavirus cases outside mainland China prompted a rapid sell-off in global markets.
The death toll for the virus climbed to more than 2,500 on Monday with the number of infections at about 77,000.
