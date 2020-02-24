Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in 11 years as coronavirus spread continues The global death toll for the virus climbed to more than 2,500 on Monday BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell for a third consecutive day on Monday, falling by the most on more than 11 years, while the rand also weakened as the rising number of coronavirus cases outside mainland China prompted a rapid sell-off in global markets.

The death toll for the virus climbed to more than 2,500 on Monday with the number of infections at about 77,000.