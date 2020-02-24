Market data — February 24 2020

Rand also under pressure as investors await finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget statement on Wednesday amid growing scepticism he'll deliver on budget cuts
Damning information is already available about the judge president
The Commission for Gender Equality’s inquiry finds that nearly 50 pregnant women had their rights violated
The Gauteng leader believes the nonracialism stance could send the party ‘down the tubes’
The chemicals group has been beset by problems at Lake Charles but believes cash will begin to flow from the US operation in its second half
Finance minister Tito Mboweni can impose spending cuts, raise taxes and increase VAT or simply await a Moody’s downgrade
Amnesty International says Kabendera’s plea was an act of 'desperation'
It is different to the men's game, so any comparisons are trite and irrelevant
The Paris building that inspired Louboutin to exhibit his work
