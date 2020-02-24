Markets

JSE faces pressure on Monday as coronavirus cases spike

Asian markets are sharply lower as fears rattle investors again, while local focus is on Wednesday’s budget

24 February 2020 - 07:22 karl gernetzky
A trader is seen at a bourse display. France has warned that the coronavirus outbreak is hurting its tourism industry, while Italy is cancelling football matches and imposing quarantine measures amid an outbreak. Picture: 123RF/KASTO
The JSE faces a day of pressure on Monday morning, with Asian markets selling off sharply due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy.

France has warned that the viral outbreak is hurting its tourism industry, while Italy is cancelling football matches and imposing quarantine measures amid an outbreak.

Of concern is that cases are showing up in people with no connection with China, AxiCorp chief Asian markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

This suggests “things are about to get extremely problematic, and market conditions could get exponentially worse this week”.

SA markets face a crucial test on Wednesday when finance minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the budget speech, something that may determine SA’s economic future, as well as the status of the last remaining investment grade credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service.

In morning trade on Monday the Hang Seng fell almost 1.5% while the Shanghai composite was down 0.34%. The South Korean Kospi index fell 3% at one point.

Tencent, of which Naspers is the largest single shareholder, was down more than 2% in Hong Kong.

Gold rose 1.08% to $1,660.94 an ounce while platinum slipped 0.29% to $967.15. Brent crude slumped 2.41% to $57.04 a barrel.

The rand weakened 0.46% to $15.06 a dollar.

It’s a quiet day from a data perspective, while renewed risk aversion is likely to cause emerging markets to come under pressure, Peregrine Treasury Solutions treasury partner Bianca Botes said in a note.

The budget speech and coronavirus is likely to hog the headlines this week.

On Monday chemical group Sasol is expected to release its half-year results, and it is likely to give an update on cost overruns at its embattled Lake Charles Project in the US. The company also faced an explosion at that facility in January.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Brace for higher taxes and rising debt

Eyes will be on how Tito Mboweni plans to stabilise debt over the coming few years
3 hours ago

Umhlanga to get more homes after Tongaat sells property

Buyer Balwin Properties is likely to begin building 335 residential properties immediately
14 hours ago

Investors take note: forex trading demand for SA is soaring

SPONSORED | The rand is the most traded currency in Africa and 18th most traded currency in the world
6 days ago

