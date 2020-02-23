Market data - February 21 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
US anti-abortion lobbyists are working right under the health department’s nose, yet it seems to be doing nothing about it, writes Marion Stevens
Special Investigating Unit allowed to institute legal proceedings against the Gupta-linked company, even though it is in business rescue
MPs will debate the president’s speech during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces
Federal Aviation Administration investigates planemaker’s failure to disclose an inoperative warning light, which caused two aircraft to crash
Saica’s David Warneke talks to Business Day TV about what might be in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s speech
Restricted access for Vodacom and MTN has helped Telkom move from fixed line to mobile telecoms
Iran confirms eight coronavirus deaths after rapid increase of reported cases
Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Fifa’s disgraced former secretary-general Jerome Valcke charged in connection with media rights contracts
As centenaries come and go, the works of Sol Plaatje live on, and through them, this pioneering polymath is writ large, writes Chris Thurman
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.