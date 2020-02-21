Markets JSE slumps as world markets worry over spread of coronavirus The virus is having a severe effect on Chinese spending with the country’s car sales falling 92% in the first two weeks of February BL PREMIUM

The JSE slumped on Friday morning along with global markets, as data showed that the coronavirus is having a severe effect on Chinese consumer spending.

New car sales in China plummeted 92% in the first two weeks of February, underscoring the potential economic effect of the ongoing outbreak.